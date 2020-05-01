Thin Client Market by Technology Overview, Scope and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2025

A thin client is a computer that runs from resources stored on a central server instead of a localized hard drive. Thin clients work by connecting remotely to a server-based computing environment where most applications, sensitive data, and memory, are stored. Increase in inclination toward digital transformation among conventional organizations is one of the major factors driving the adoption of thin client across the U.S.

The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in thin client markets.

Looping onto the regional overview, the global thin client market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Leading players of the Thin Client market includes Samsung Electronics, NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd.

