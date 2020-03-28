Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2028

The Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Fact.MR, the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market players.

In 2019, ExxonMobil Corporation – a leading player in the thermoplastics vulcanizates market – inaugurated a 90,000 tonne/year resins plant and 140,000 tonne/year butyl plant in Singapore. This move was aimed at serving the increasing needs of Asian end-users which, in turn, will help the company to scale up its expansion across the key Asian countries. These two new production facilities will preeminently cater to Asia, wherein a burgeoning middle-class population is sustaining the demand for specialty products.

In 2018, DuPont – a leading player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement that it is going to make an investment of over $80 million for establishment of a new manufacturing unit in East China. This new manufacturing unit will be responsible for production of compounded and high-end engineering plastics & adhesives to cater to needs of multiple end-use verticals, such as electronics, transportation, and others. This planned manufacturing site is estimated to be fully operational in 2020. DuPont and the government officials of Zhangjiagang in East China signed this strategic deal at a grand ceremony held in Shanghai at the popular China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In 2017, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. – a key player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement of acquiring the business of thermoplastic styrene elastomers of Asahi Kasei Corp.'s Sunvieo. Utilized primarily for automotive applications, thermoplastic elastomers are being adopted as a viable alternative of polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. This new product launch will help the company tap into a wider customer base and attain long-term profitability.

Celanese Corporation Brand: Forprene Founded in 1918, Celanese Corporation has its official headquarters in Irving, Texas. The company manufactures and commercializes thermoplastic vulcanizates for applications such as automotive, consumer applications, construction, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with robust R&D capabilities to cater to the ever-evolving consumer needs & preferences. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Brand: Trexprene Founded in 1934, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates for use across home appliances and automotive applications. As one of the chief subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, the company extensively focuses on R&D to come up with new technologies to cater to the diverse demands of various end-use industries. Lanxess Brand: Tepex Founded in 2004, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company that has its corporate headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded through the spin-off of chemicals division along with parts of the polymer’s business of Bayer AG. Ravago SA Brand: EZPrene Founded in 1961, Ravago SA is a company producing high-quality plastics and its corporate headquarters are located in Luxembourg, Europe. The company is predominantly active in the space of building materials, polymer & chemical distribution, and recycling & compounding of elastomeric and plastic raw materials. Solvay S.A. Founded in 1863, Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemical company and has its corporate headquarters in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels, Belgium. Solvay is well-known for developing advanced materials & specialty chemicals according to the needs & specifications of every industry. Solvay assists its customers in terms of finding and implementing responsible and value-added solutions best-suited to their needs. Other players profiled in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (Santoprene), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., (MILASTOMER), Teknor Apex (Sarlink), Celanese Corporation (Forprene), Kraton Polymers (Kraton G), DuPont (DuPont ETPV), Alfagomma (Alfater XL) For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of thermoplastic vulcanizates market, get a summary of the report. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Additional Insight Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- End Users Turn to Super-TPVs to Replace High-Cost Thermoset Rubbers Novel developments in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market space are opening up new scope for large-scale adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in challenging industrial applications. One of such promising developments is the ‘super thermoplastic vulcanizates (super-TPVs)’, which are being increasingly embraced by the industrial operators to replace high-cost thermoset rubbers. Introduction of super thermoplastic vulcanizates has paved new opportunities for adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in highly demanding and challenging applications, such as automotive under-the-hood applications. In addition, super TVPs are also being used for appliance and industrial components that are subjected to unusually high temperature requirements, given that super TVPs offer unbeatable heat resistance in comparison to the conventional variants. Scope of the Report