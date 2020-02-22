Thermic Fluids Market New Opportunities and Future Demand Analysis 2020: HP Lubricants; Tide Water Oil Co.(India) Ltd.; Dow; Eastman Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; BP p.l.c.

Global Thermic Fluids Market By Product (Silicone & Aromatic-Based, Mineral Oil-Based, PAG & Glycol-Based, Others), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical Industry, CSP, Food & Beverages, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing Processes, Biodiesel Production, HVAC, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global thermic fluids market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.50 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Thermic Fluids market report assists businesses in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at exact time. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users. These calculations will provide you estimations about how the Thermic Fluids market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. This Thermic Fluids market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, HP Lubricants; Tide Water Oil Co.(India) Ltd.; Dow; Eastman Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; BP p.l.c.; BASF SE; Dynalene, Inc.; PARATHERM; MULTITHERM LLC; Chevron Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC.; Lytron; Radco Industries, Inc.; Clariant; Wattco; Caldera; Arkema; Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau AG among others.

Thermic fluids are liquid substances designed for their usage in thermic fluid heaters. Their purpose is transferring of heat from a pre-specified process in the application to a required process, such as in textile industry, transportation industry chemical processing pharmaceutical development, food & beverage manufacturing as well as processing. These fluids also provide cooling as well as heating capabilities in the required application process involving transfer of heat resulting in variations of temperatures.

Market Drivers:

Increasing production rate of concentrated solar power is giving rise to high adoption rate for thermic fluids for this application; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various benefits associated with thermal fluid systems over steam-based systems is promoting the market

Significant consumption of energy, various types of energy extracted from different is expected to improve the market growth

Market Restraints:

Large financial costs of these fluids is expected to restrict their adoption rate from the various emerging locations of the world

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices for the production of these fluids is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Thermic Fluids Market

By Product

Silicone & Aromatic-Based

Mineral Oil-Based

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) & Glycol-Based

Others Molten Salts-Based HFPE



By Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing Processes

Biodiesel Production

Heating, Ventilating & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others Transportation Waste Heat Recovery Others



By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

