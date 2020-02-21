Thermal Printing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Thermal Printing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Thermal Printing Market was valued at USD 37.12 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 55.17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Thermal Printing market are listed in the report.

Zebra Technologies

Sato Holdings

Epson

Star Micronics

Honeywell

Bixolon

Fujitsu

Brother International