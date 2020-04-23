The oil rises and gains given the optimism about the Chinese corona virus

Brent futures rose 98 cents, or 1.8%, to $ 56.26 a barrel by 0311 GMT after rising 2.4% in the previous session. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose $ 1.08, or 2.1%, to $ 51.83 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Wednesday.

A committee to advise the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Allied Producers, a group known as OPEC +, will meet on Thursday for a fourth day. They are debating whether oil production should continue to be reduced after a multi-day slump in concerns about economic growth and the energy demand caused by the outbreak to support prices. The other important question is that what will be the impact on freelancing projects all across the world and what will be the future of freelancing jobs

The OPEC + Joint Technical Committee met this week to consider increasing production cuts by an additional 500,000 barrels a day, or to extend the current cut beyond March. The OPEC + ministers meet on March 5th and 6th. Oil prices have dropped more than 20% since peaking on January 8th. A technical market indicator known as the relative strength index, which measures buying and selling dynamics, suggests that prices have fallen too far and too quickly, and investors may be buying futures.

Over the past two days, commodities, stocks, and other markets have benefited from unconfirmed reports of possible progress in the manufacture of medicines for the coronavirus that has stopped transportation and limited industrial activity in China. The supply chains for raw materials in China were so disrupted that short-term sales of crude oil and liquefied natural gas fell to almost zero this week. Buyers in China, the world’s largest importer of most goods, are considering legal action to avoid compliance with sales contracts.

In the United States, gasoline inventories fell last week, in line with analyst expectations, and diesel inventories declined more than expected, according to the Energy Information Administration. However, crude oil stocks raised more than expected 3.4 million barrels last week to 435 million barrels last week