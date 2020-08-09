The global endoscope reprocessing market is expected to reach a considerable value by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Endoscope reprocessing is a process of decontaminating devices widely used in the health care setting such as endoscope accessories and duodenoscopies.

The food and drug administration is focusing on how to reduce the patient’s infections associated with duodenoscopes. The use of single-use owing to its cleaning, low cost of maintenance, and storage has catalyzed the growth for the endoscope reprocessing market. These devices have various applications such as GI endoscopy, urologic endoscopy, and bronchoscopy. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer has increased the usage of these devices. Factors such as the absence of skilled professionals and lack of awareness are hindering the growth of the endoscope reprocessing devices.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Key factors driving the market growth for endoscope reprocessing are technological advancements and ongoing development related to single-use endoscopes. In addtion, it reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and has no maintenance and reprocessing costs.

The latest trend in the endoscope reprocessing market is that companies are investing in R&D to develop the latest technologies. For example, Axis is a single-use digital flexible ureter scope to reduce cross-contamination. It also provides clear visualization and better image quality for urologists.

Some of the limitations that have restrained the growth of the global endoscope reprocessing market is the cost associated with reprocessing, lack of reimbursement facilities provided for these devices, and increasing failure related to reprocessing.

This Asia Pacific region is a massive untapped market for the growth. Increase in infections, growing population, and improved hospital infrastructure are some of the factors that have catalyzed the demand.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global endoscope reprocessing market are Metrex Research, Endo-Technik W. Great, Cantel Medical, Custom Ultrasonics, Advanced Sterilization Products (Johnson & Johnson Company), Ecolab Inc., LLC, Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya), Olympus Corporation, STERIS plc., and Getinge AB. Major strategies followed by these players are market expansion, technology up-gradation, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and tie-up with hospitals. Johnson & Johnson Company is dominating the market share in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil; they are investing heavily to promote their products such as single-use endoscope, which has fueled the market growth for the endoscope reprocessing market.

The global endoscope reprocessing market has been segmented based on

Product Types

High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying

Storage & Transport Systems

End-users

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

