Textured Vegetable Protein Market comprehensive study on Key Players like Roquette Frères; CHS Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; others

Global textured vegetable protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Roquette Frères; CHS Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.; SOTEXPRO; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; BENEO; MGP; Victoria Group; CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP; Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.; DPS/Dutch Protein & Services b.v.; Wilmar BioEthanol; Bremil Group among others.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Form (Chunks, Slices, Flakes, Granules), End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients processing and utilized as a meat-substitute because of its similar content of protein to meats. It is a defatted variant of vegetable proteins that are very simplified in their cooking process. These proteins are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food products they are utilized in.

Market Drivers:

Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth

Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global textured vegetable protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textured vegetable protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Production by Regions

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Production by Regions

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Revenue by Regions

– Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Consumption by Regions

Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Production by Type

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Revenue by Type

– Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Price by Type

Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Textured Vegetable Protein Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

