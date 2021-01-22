Text Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Text Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Text Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.35% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Text Analytics market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

OpenText Corporation

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Bitext Innovations S.L

Knime.Com AG

Luminoso Technologies

Meaningcloud

Infegy

Averbis

Lexalytics