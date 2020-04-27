Text Analytics Market 2019 Top Key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025

The text analytics market is highly fragmented with many different players offering the text analytics services. These players include research organizations offering complete research to pure players, open source software, social media analytics companies or university spin-off. Text analytics market players have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. The key market players such as Medallia, IBM, Clarabridge, OpenText and others have adopted growth strategies through partnerships, agreements, collaborations and business expansions as eminent strategies to increase their customer base and enter into new market spaces.

Text analytics solution providers are stepping up to provide tools with increased sophistication, accessibility and language capability. For instance, Machine Learning is one example including algorithmic approaches from statistical regression methods have rapidly advanced to the forefront of analytics. This progress is only achieved due to the steady progress in the computational power by the help of better processors combined with massive investment in cloud computing technologies. Also, digitizing customer interactions provides a treasure of information for sales, marketing, and product development, while internal organizational digitization creates data that can be used to improve productivity and optimize operations.

Text analytics enables organizations to accurately interpret what customers are saying through comments, reviews and other digital dialogues on the internet by using machine learning, statistics and visualization techniques. Growing awareness among the companies to enhance the customer experience management has contributed significantly to the global text analytics industry.

Text analytics market can also be segmented on the basis of implementation: cloud or on premise. The demand for cloud based text analytics software is increasing rapidly as most of the companies prefer cost-effective solutions. On premise solutions enable companies to invest in dedicated infrastructure and resources but, on premise solutions provide higher security as compared to cloud solutions. Nevertheless, the industry has a bullish stance towards cloud based solutions supported by improved cloud security solutions and stricter privacy regulations. This hints towards a high growth rate for cloud based text analytics software during the forecast period which is expected to account for almost 80% of the global text analytics market share in 2025.

Semantic technology in text analytics helps to derive meaning from data, including text, speech and other forms of data. Semantic technology uses linguistic analysis to find contextual relationships between words, meanings, tenses & genders. The semantic and cognitive search segment of the text analytics market is expected to contribute the highest share amongst the applications.

Text analytics is used across various sectors such as retail, BFSI, FMCG, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, telecom and government. Retail segment accounted for over 25% of the global text analytics market in 2017. Banking segment in text analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% in the forecast period owing to the requirement of improving customer relationship management and fraud detection. Growing networking and communication devices have resulted in increased frauds across the banking sector. Hence, statistical and machine learning algorithms in text analytics help in fraud detection and detect activities such as money laundering, credit card frauds and others.

IBM, Medallia, Micro Focus, Qualtrics, SAS, Clarabridge, Lexalytics and OpenText are the leading players present within the global text analytics market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global text analytics industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product standardization. For instance, in November 2018, SAP SE announced acquisition of Qualtrics International Inc. to provide an end-to-end predictive analytics solution. The deal was valued at USD 7 billion.

