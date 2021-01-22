Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market was valued at USD 181.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 267.16 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market are listed in the report.

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

SGS Group

ASTM International

ALS

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

AsureQuality

Underwriters Laboratories Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited