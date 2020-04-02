Temperature Management Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

The Global Temperature Management Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.98% from 2017 to 2025.

Temperature management (TM) previously known as therapeutic hypothermia or protective hypothermia is an active treatment that tries to achieve and maintain a specific body temperature in a person for a specific duration of time in an effort to improve health outcomes during recovery after a period of stopped blood flow to the brain.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase in chronic Diseases conditions

1.2 Intravascular technology advancements

1.3 Awareness amongst medical/physicians

1.4 More Funds from Govt.

1.5 Location expenditure of market competitors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Temperature Management Market, by End User:

1.1 Surgeons and Anesthesiologists

1.2 Paramedical Staff

1.3 Nursing Staff

2. Global Temperature Management Market, by Product:

2.1 Patient Warming Systems

2.1.1 Surface Warming Systems

2.1.1.1 Convective Warming Systems

2.1.1.2 Conductive Warming Systems

2.1.2 Intravascular Warming Systems

2.1.3 Warming Accessories

2.2 Patient Cooling Systems

2.2.1 Surface Cooling Systems

2.2.2 Intravascular Cooling Systems

2.2.3 Cooling Accessories

3. Global Temperature Management Market, by Medical specialty:

3.1 General Surgery

3.2 Cardiology

3.3 Neurology

3.4 Pediatrics

3.5 Thoracic Surgery

3.6 Orthopedics

3.7 Other Medical Specialties

4. Temperature Management Market, By Application (Page No. – 55)

4.1 Perioperative Care

4.1.1 Operating Rooms

4.1.2 Recovery Rooms

4.1.3 Preoperative Care Units

4.2 Acute Care

4.2.1 Intensive Care Units

4.2.2 Emergency Rooms

4.2.3 Coronary Care Units

4.2.4 Neurological Care Units

4.2.5 Burn Centers

4.2.6 Cath Labs

4.3 Military Applications

4.4 Newborn Care

4.4.1 Delivery Suites

4.4.2 Neonatal Intensive Care Units

4.4.3 Postnatal Wards

4.5 Physiotherapy

4.6 Medical/Surgical Units

4.7 Patient Transport

4.8 Chemotherapy

4.9 Other Applications

5. Global Temperature Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. C. R. Bard, Inc.

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC (A Subsidiary of Gentherm Incorporated)

5. Smiths Medical

6. Medtronic PLC

7. Geratherm Medical AG

8. Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC

9. The 37company (The Surgical Company)

10. Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

11. GE Healthcare

12. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13. DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

14. Ecolab

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

