Tempeh Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

XploreMR offers an eight-year forecast for the global tempeh market between 2018 and 2026. The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on tempeh for the global market. The study demonstrates in-depth analysis of the key market dynamics, which are expected to influence the market performance in the long run. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for tempeh products. The report also offers updates on recent trends, key drivers and restraints, volume and value forecasts, and various opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional tempeh markets.

Increasing demand for meat alternatives across various regions has resulted due to a spate of illnesses related to improper handling and processing of meat, as well as the reduction in the consumption of red meats owing to a growing focus on leading healthy lifestyles. Tempeh is being increasingly used as a meat-substitute in burgers and sandwiches and other junk foods. Being savory, tasteful and healthy, it allows consumers to indulge while also allowing them to follow their health regimes. Another key factor expected to drive the adoption of tempeh and other meat substitutes is the rising awareness and sensitivity towards animal cruelty, due to which the market for tempeh is expected to expand at a robust growth rate of 6.1% between 2018 and 2026.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competition analysis of the key market players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of tempeh manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, nature, flavor, product type, distribution channel, and region. The report includes tempeh market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

By source, the global tempeh market is segmented as soybean, multi-grain, and others. Tempeh produced from soybean is the predominant segment and is expected to account for over 92% of the overall market in terms of revenue. By product type, the market is segmented as frozen, fresh and ready-to-eat. Furthermore, by nature, the global tempeh market is segmented organic and conventional. By flavor, the market is segmented as plain and herbs & spices. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous tempeh manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of tempeh in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the tempeh market by countries. Global market numbers by source have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global tempeh market are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Mighty Bean Tempeh Sunshine Coast, Totally Tempeh, Byron Bay Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Organic Village Food, Gwen Tempeh, Tempeh Temple, Primasoy, SBC Tempeh Manufacturers, Lalibela Farm Tempeh, Alive & Healing Inc., Henry’s Tempeh, Rhapsody Natural Foods, TOFU Manufaktur Nagel GmbH, Impulse Tempeh, Schouten Europe B.V., Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV and Tempea Natural Foods Ltd.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tempeh market.

Key Segments Covered in the Report

Analysis by Source Soybean Multi-grain Others

Analysis by Flavor Plain Herbs & Spices

Analysis by Nature Organic Conventional

Analysis by Product Type Frozen Fresh Ready-to-eat

Analysis by Distribution Channel Direct Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Groceries Online Retailers

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

