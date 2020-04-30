Telemental Health Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 24.65% With McKesson, Roche, Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems, AMD Global Telemedicine

Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients. Global Telemental Health Market By Mental Disorders (Panic disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder), Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral Health), Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode), End- User (providers, payers and patients), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US),

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

McKesson Corporation (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Allscripts (US),

InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US),

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US),

BioTelemetry, Inc. (US),

OBS Medical Ltd. (UK),

American Well (US),

Empower Interactive, Inc. (US),

MDLIVE Inc. (US),

TalkSession Inc. (US),

Talkspace (US),

Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US),

Teladoc, Inc. (US),

WeCounsel (US),

few among others.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.

Time efficient and low cost services

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Market Restraints

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.

Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure

Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market

By Mental Disorders

Panic disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Depression

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

By Type

Telepsychology

Telepsychiatry

Telebehavioral Health

By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

By End- User

Providers

Payers

By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

On 5thMarch, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global telemental health market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

