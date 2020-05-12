Telehealth Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Telehealth Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Telehealth Market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Telehealth market are listed in the report.

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International

Company)

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Medvivo Group

Globalmedia Group

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health