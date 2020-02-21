Telecom Managed Services Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Telecom Managed Services Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Telecom Managed Services market are listed in the report.

Ericsson AB

NTT Data Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co Comarch SA

IBM Corporation

GTT Communications Verizon Communications

Sprint.Com

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Centurylink

Tech Mahindra Limited

Amdocs