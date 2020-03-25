Telecom Expense Management Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2024

The global Telecom Expense Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Telecom Expense Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Telecom Expense Management market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Telecom Expense Management market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Telecom Expense Management market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Telecom Expense Management market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Telecom Expense Management market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

competitive landscape of the TEM market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive TEM market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the TEM market’s growth.

Anatole SAS, Asentinel LLC, Calero Software LLC, Comview LLC, Cimpl, Ezwim B.V, MDSL, Valicom Corporation, Tangoe, Inc., Veropath Limited (IntelligentComms), WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and Avotus Corporation are some of the major players operating within the global TEM market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Telecom Expense Management Market

By Application

Financial Management

Order Management

Business Intelligence

Inventory Management

Contract Management

Dispute Management

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Managed Services

Complete Outsourcing

Cloud Services

By End-use Adoption

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

