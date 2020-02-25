Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of +10 % by 2026 with Top Key Players – Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Oracle, Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services.

The Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2015, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of +10 % between 2020 and 2026.

Some of the Top Companies influencing in this Market are: Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Oracle, Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, SAP, HPE.

The global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market in the near future.

The report gathers the essential information including the new strategies for growth of the industry and the potential players of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market. It enlists the topmost industry player dominating the market along with their contribution to the global market. The report also demonstrates the data in the form of graphs, tables, and figures along with the contacts details and sales of key market players in the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market.

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Cloud

On-Premises

Industry Segmentation:

Mediation

Billing and charging

Partner and interconnect management

Revenue assurance

Fraud management

Reasons to Purchase Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Report:

To assess the outlook of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by these players in the past five years

Detailed company profiles comprising the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

TOC (Table of Content)

Chapter 1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Industry

Chapter 3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2019)

Chapter 5 Global Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2019)

Chapter 6 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Forecast (2020 – 2026)

