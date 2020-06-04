Telecom Analytics Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2017 – 2025

Telecom Analytics market has grown rapidly in many enterprises as it helps enterprises to improve the process and operations visibility, improve the operational efficiency and operations cost. Telecom analytics provides business intelligence (BI) technologies that are used to satisfy the complex requirements for telecom enterprises. By the adoption of telecom analytics solutions in enterprises there is improvement in internal process and market condition, reduce in fraud, and improvement in the risk management. Telecom Analytics is using advance analytics solutions to enhance customer services. This advanced analytics technological solution analyze the entire enterprise system through service analytics, network analytics, and market analytics by considering the communication service provider.

Telecom Analytics Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for telecom analytics market is the increasing rate of adoption and changing trends in the telecom and IT market. In addition to that, the increasing vulnerability to attacks and rise in suspicious activities across all the enterprise verticals, and enhanced consequences for revenue management is another driving factor for telecom analytics market.

In contrast to this, requirement for high level maintenance and lack of awareness among telecom operators is restraining the telecom analytics market growth.

Telecom Analytics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of software applications:

Network Analytics

Customer Analytics

Market Analytics

Price Analytics

Service Analytics

Segmentation on the basis of hardware types:

Servers

Storage

Network equipment

Segmentation on the basis of service types:

Implementation

Consulting

Training & support

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Telecom Analytics Market: key players

Some of the key players for Telecom Analytics market are

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Oracle Corp.

IBM Corp.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Couchbase Inc.

Teradata Corp.

SAP AG

Microsoft Corporation

Wipro Limited

EMC Corporation.

Telecom Analytics Market: Regional Overview

Telecom Analytics Market is currently dominated by North America as American communications service provider is using data analytics to put real time intelligence which has improved the customer experience in this region. Asia Pacific Telecom Analytics Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As industries has increase the awareness about telecom analytics, bring in standardization and leverage the process tools and technology in this region.

