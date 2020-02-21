Tartaric Acid Market: 2020 What Recent Study say about Top Companies like Merck,  Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Caviro Group, ATP Group,others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Tartaric Acid Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Merck, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Caviro Group, ATP Group, Tarac Technologies, Pahi, Distillerie Mazzari, Distillerie Bonollo, Derivados Vinicos, Industrias Vinicas, Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló, Alvinesa Alcoholera Vinicola S.A.,, Vinicas, Distillerie Mazzari, Distillerie Mazzari, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, others

Global Tartaric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 320.27 billion by 2025, from USD 215.83 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Tartaric Acid Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Grapes & Sun-Dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride and Others) By Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products and Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Unique structure of the report

Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring carboxylic acid found in grapes. It can also be synthetically produced from maleic anhydride. The acid is used as acidulate in wine, feedstock in the production of emulsifiers, as an additive, buffer, flavouring agent, and preservative, in foods and beverages. Tartaric acid is an organic acid, which can be manufactured from both natural and synthetic sources. Natural sources are grapes, and sun dried raisins it can also be generated from the residue which is left after the production of wine.

According to Linsey Gallagher, Vice President of International Marketing at the Wine Institute, it has been stated that the California wine exports have grown by an impressive 78% by value in the last decade. It has also been found that the total sales of wine were around USD 25 million in the year 2017.

According to a study conducted by Nielsen, it was found that around 120 million Americans drink wine that is around one third of the total population of America. The tartaric acid is also widely used in pharmaceutical industry. Tartaric acid is used in the production of effervescent salts, to improve the taste of oral medications. The renowned participants in the tartaric acid industry are focusing on launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants in order to expand their overall business.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Multiple functionalities across different industries

R&D and technological innovations

Growth in the wine industry

Restricted use of synthetic tartaric acid in various applications

Competitive Analysis

The global tartaric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tartaric acid market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

