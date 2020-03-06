Target Drone Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

In 2018, the market size of Target Drone Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Target Drone .

This report studies the global market size of Target Drone , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Target Drone Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Target Drone history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Target Drone market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

