Tape and Label Cores Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2023

Indepth Read this Tape and Label Cores Market

Tape and Label Cores Market

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation

Tape and label cores market can be segmented by material type, by inner diameter dimensions, by end use, and end-use industry.

Based on the material type, tape and label cores market are segmented into:

Plastic Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper & paperboard

Metal & metal alloys

Based on inner diameter dimensions, tape and label cores market are segmented into:

5 – 5.5

5 – 10.5

5 – 15.5

>15.5

Based on end use, tape and label cores market are segmented into:

Labels

Duct Tapes

Paper Rolls

Price Stickers

Masking Tape

Gummed tapes

Other

Based on end-use industry, tape and label cores market are segmented into:

Textile

Promotional

Advertising

Packaging

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Aerospace

Building and construction

General Industrial

Regionally global Tape and Label Cores market is segmented into

Regionally tape and label cores market can be segmented as

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Being the largest exporter of the world merchandise APEJ region is expected to lead the tape and label cores market. North America is expected to follow APEJ region in tape and label cores market due to its high consumption of pressure sensitive tapes and labels for commercial and non-commercial purposes. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately in tape and label cores market. MEA is expected to be a small but rapidly growing region in tape and label cores market while Japan is expected to contribute the significant share in tape and label cores market attributed to its high exports.

Tape and Label Cores Market: Key Players:

Some key players in tape and label cores market are Sonoco Products Company, PTS Manufacturing Co., Western Container Corporation, MAGNETICS, COREX Group, Denka Company, Teel Plastics, Inc., Northcore Industries Inc., Available Plastics, Inc. and Excalibur Extrusion, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

