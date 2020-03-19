Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

The global Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid (Oleic Acid, Linoleic acid, and Others) market report on the basis of market players
Product segment analysis is based on the composition of TOFA in various regions. The composition of TOFA derived from pine trees is anticipated to be the same over time. Market forecasts are also based on comparative demand for oleic and linoleic acids. Companies were considered for market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacities. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of TOFA of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio. Additionally the report includes the manufacturing process of TOFA’s application segments
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook which includes the market share and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Forchem Oy, Georgia Pacific LLC, and Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. The study also includes company profiles of players involved in the end-user segment of tall oil fatty acid. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market – Product Segment Analysis
- Oleic acid
- Linoleic acid
- Others (Including linoleic acid, maleic acid, and stearic acid)
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market – Application Analysis
- Dimer acid
- Alkyd resin
- Fatty acid ester
- Others (Including dimer acid and fatty acid soaps)
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market – End-user Analysis
- Soap & detergents
- Coatings
- Lubricants
- Plastics
- Fuel additives
- Metal working fluid
- Others (Including adhesives, asphalt additives, and biofuel)
Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market – Regional Analysis
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
