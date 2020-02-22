Talc Market Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers 2026: Imerys, Mondo Minerals B.V., Minerals Technologies Inc., IMI FABI S.p.A., Golcha Group, Nippon Talc Co.Ltd., AIHAITALC.COM

Global Talc Market, By Deposit Type (Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite, Others), End-Use (Pulp & Paper, Plastic Industry, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global talc market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Imerys, Mondo Minerals B.V., Minerals Technologies Inc., IMI FABI S.p.A., Golcha Group, Nippon Talc Co.Ltd., AIHAITALC.COM, Cnps Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development CO.Ltd., Sibelco, Xilolite, LAIZHOU YUDONG TALCUM POWDER CO. LTD., Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd., Omargroup, SEKYUNG CORPORATION, HAYASHI-KASEI, Magnesita Refratários S.A., and LITHOS Industrial Minerals GmbH.

Talc is a mineral rock that is made up of hydrated magnesium silicate. It has a wide variety of applications with the most common of them as baby powder. Due to its resistance to heat, electricity and resistance to absorption of acids, oil and grease, it is very widely demanded from a number of industries. Its characteristics are softness of the mineral, capability of retaining the fragrances, purity and white color.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of talc from the asia-pacific region and from the automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in development and industrialization in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence and availability of substitutes for talc is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding the production and usage of talc is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Talc Market

By Deposit Type Talc Carbonate Talc Chlorite Others

By End-Use Pulp & Paper Plastic Industry Ceramics Paints & Coatings Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Food Others



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Talc market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Talc market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Talc players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talc with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Talc submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

