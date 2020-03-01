Tablet Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

Tablet Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Tablet market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Tablet is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Tablet market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Tablet market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Tablet market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Tablet industry.

Tablet Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Tablet market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Tablet Market:

Market segmentation

The global tablet market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Detachable, Slate); Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows); Screen Size (Below 8 inch, 8 inch and above); End Use (Consumer, Commercial); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan).

Detachable product type expected to register a comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period

The Detachable product type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 78.57 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period to reach US$ 596.61 Bn by 2026. The Slate product type segment is likely to have slight growth during 2018–2021 and is expected to lose major market share beyond 2021 owing to the growing adoption of detachable tablets.

Android operating system to account for a high volume share by the end of 2026

The Android operating system segment is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The Android segment is expected to account for 44.2% value share while the iOS operating system segment is estimated to hold 44.9% value share of the global tablet market by 2026.

Below 8 inch screen size segment to register a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Below 8 inch screen size segment is anticipated to witness high growth between 2016 and 2026. This segment is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Commercial end use segment expected to register a higher CAGR than the Consumer segment

The Commercial end use segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 56.69 Bn by the end of 2016. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. The Consumer end use segment is anticipated to account for 66% value share in 2016.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market to retain market dominance in terms of volume

In terms of value, the APEJ market is estimated to account for 28.7% share of the global tablet market in 2026. This regional market is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 17.4% in 2016 to 21.1% in 2026 and is projected to exhibit a higher market attractiveness index than other regional markets in the global tablet market. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 31.51 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 194.56 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period.

Leading market players are adopting strategies such as competitive pricing and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The top companies operating in the global tablet market are Apple Inc., Samsung, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Micromax, Xiaomi, and ASUStek. Leading market players are consolidating their market position by implementing strategies such as innovative product development, customer centricity, continuous technological development, expansion of product distribution channels, and penetration pricing to maximise sales and increase profitability.

