Table Tennis Balls Market 2020 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | DHS, Double Fish, Nittaku

Table Tennis Balls Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Table Tennis Balls market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Table Tennis Balls Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Table Tennis Balls market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Table Tennis Balls Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Table Tennis Balls market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Table Tennis Balls industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( DHS, Double Fish, Nittaku, STIGA, Andro, Xushaofa, Butterfly, TSP, DONIC, EastPoint Sports, Yinhe, JOOLA, 729, Champion Sports, Weener, XIOM ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today.

The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.

China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.

The global Table Tennis Balls market was 170 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 330 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Table Tennis Balls market:

DHS, Double Fish, Nittaku, STIGA, Andro, Xushaofa, Butterfly, TSP, DONIC, EastPoint Sports, Yinhe, JOOLA, 729, Champion Sports, Weener, XIOM

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

1 Star Ball

2 Star Ball

3 Star Ball

Other Balls

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fitness & Recreation

Match & Training

Table Tennis Balls Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Table Tennis Balls markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Table Tennis Balls market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Table Tennis Balls market.

