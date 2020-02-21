Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Synthetic Zeolite Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global synthetic zeolite market was valued at USD 13.21billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.08billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Synthetic Zeolite market are listed in the report.

Honeywell International

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant

Tosoh Corporation

W.R. Grace & Co.

Union Showa K.K

KNT Group

Zeochem AG

Arkema SA

Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co. Ltd.

Zeolyst International

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

Pq Corporation