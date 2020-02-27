Synthetic Pyrethroids Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer

“

Synthetic Pyrethroids Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Synthetic Pyrethroids market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Synthetic Pyrethroids market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Synthetic Pyrethroids Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Synthetic Pyrethroids market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Synthetic Pyrethroids industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Synthetic pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.

In the world wide, synthetic pyrethroids (TC) manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity. As to western countries，the companies there usually import synthetic pyrethroids (TC) for the manufacture of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Just few manufacturers can produce intermediate. And these manufacturers which have complete industrial chain have certain advantages in the cost of raw materials.

The global Synthetic Pyrethroids market was 1690 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2190 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2026.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Alphamethrin

Cypermethrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Transfluthrin

Lambda Cyhalothrin

Bifenthrin

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Public Health

Animal Health

Synthetic Pyrethroids Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Synthetic Pyrethroids industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Synthetic Pyrethroids markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Synthetic Pyrethroids market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Synthetic Pyrethroids market.

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alphamethrin

1.2.2 Cypermethrin

1.2.3 Deltamethrin

1.2.4 Permethrin

1.2.5 Transfluthrin

1.2.6 Lambda Cyhalothrin

1.2.7 Bifenthrin

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Synthetic Pyrethroids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Synthetic Pyrethroids Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Sumitomo Chemical

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Yangnong Chemical

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Yangnong Chemical Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Bayer

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Bayer Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Heranba

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Heranba Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Tagros

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Tagros Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Meghmani

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Meghmani Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Jiangsu RedSun

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Jiangsu RedSun Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Aestar

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Aestar Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Gharda

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Synthetic Pyrethroids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Gharda Synthetic Pyrethroids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

3.12 Guangdong Liwei

4 Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

