Synthetic Biology Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Synthetic Biology Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Synthetic Biology Market was valued at USD 77.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 127.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Synthetic Biology market are listed in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novozymes

Merck KGaA

Intrexon Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated Dna Technologies (IDT)

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Synthetic Genomics