Sweden Freight and Logistics Market-Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020-2024)

– The logistics market in Sweden is the largest in Scandinavia region. Investments in infrastructure have made the country as one of the top logistics markets in Europe and the World. According to the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI) rankings 2018, Sweden ranked second in the world following Germany in the first position.

– The central location of the country in the region makes it preferred choice for the companies that look to consolidate distribution and warehousing activities in Northern Europe to one central location. Some ten Swedish locations are used by foreign companies for centralized distribution in Northern Europe.

– Major global brands such as Adidas, Black & Decker, Canon, Dell, Michelin, Nike, Puma, Baxter, Nestle, Varner Gruppen has established their centralized distribution centers in Sweden for Northern Europe.

– All the major cities in Sweden, Denmark and Norway can be reached from Sweden by road in less than 12 hours. At the same time, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and western Russia are accessible within 24 hours.

– Moreover, the country is home to more than 10 million population out of the total Nordic countries population of more than 27 million making it one of the largest customer base for multinational companies. The economy of Sweden is the largest among the Nordic countries with a GDP of SEK 4.79 trillion.

– Gothenburg is a leading logistics location in the country supported by the Port of Gothenburg, and new logistics establishments. The port of Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic region and almost 30% of Sweden’s international trade passes through it. Also, 70% of the population and industry in Scandinavia are within a radius of 500 km of Gothenburg. The head office of DB Schenker for Northern Europe is also located in this city.

– The cutting-edge IT solutions, efficient customs handling, presence of a large number of multi-modal logistics hubs also drives the logistics industry in the country. For instance, the fast-track system implemented by the Swedish Customs provides rapid handling of high-volume goods with cost-efficiency.

– The cleantech, ICT, life sciences, automotive and materials science industries are some of the emerging industries in Sweden. E-commerce and retail are also fast-growing sectors in the country which boost the logistics demand, especially in the warehousing sector.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Sweden freight and logistics market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries are covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Rail Freight Sector is anticipated to witness high growth through the forecast period

The logistics market in Sweden has become one of the most capable in Europe spurred by the requirements of diversified and multinational industries. The favorable business environment, access to sophisticated products and technologies, skills, innovations, and infrastructure of the country attract foreign investors from across the world.

Rail freight in Sweden is a monopoly until it was deregulated in 1996. Since then, the share of new entrants in the Swedish rail freight sector has gradually increased. There are more than 20 freight operator licenses held in Sweden. The vertical separation of the Swedish rail industry between infrastructure and train operations is often regarded as highly successful, bringing the benefits of competition.

The rail freight sector in the country faces high competition with the road freight industry. The growth in multimodal transport is expected to boost the rail freight sector in Sweden in the future. In Aug 2018, the Swedish government has instructed the Swedish Transport Administration to intensify to promote intermodal rail transport in order to increase the proportion of freight transport by rail.

The rail freight traffic to and from Port of Gothenburg has increased in 2018. A total of 398,000 TEU was transported in 2018 to or from the port by rail. The container freight transported by rail increased by 27% in the last quarter of 2018 and by 13% for the whole year. More than 60% of the containers handled in the port are transported by rail and around 70 trains arrive and depart from the Port of Gothenburg every day. Also, the Railport intermodal concept of the port contributes to significant emission reduction.

Life Sciences and Healthcare Logistics in Sweden

Sweden is one of the most dynamic locations for life sciences in Northern Europe. The country is home for large multinationals to small start-ups, in the areas of pharma, biotech, MedTech and digital health. Sweden has superior talent and asset base when compared to other countries, one out of five researchers work in the sector. Sweden is a world leader in biomaterials and orthopedic implants, regenerative medicine medical imaging and visualization. Moreover, Swedes show a high willingness to join clinical trials which makes the country a great place to test new drugs and medical devices.

The life science industry sector in Sweden is well connected, partly due to the strong heritage and long-lasting impact of companies such as Astra, Pharmacia, and Gambro. Major investments were made in life science capabilities and Swedish healthcare sector during the past few years and more investments are expected to flow into the sector in the future. In 2015, AstraZeneca, the major pharmaceutical company in Sweden has announced USD 285 million investment in a new biologics manufacturing facility.

The Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals manufacturing sector has one of the largest investments with more than SEK 10 billion in 2018. The total capacity investment in this sector has grown with a CAGR of 13% between 2014 and 2018. These trends are expected to increase the demand for logistics and supply chain management in the sector.

The healthcare logistics sector boosts the temperature-controlled logistics as the drugs and other products are shipped at optimum temperatures and the temperature is maintained within a certain range for the entire journey. As the pharmaceutical companies are realizing the importance of supply chain and logistics in the value chain, they are looking for logistics partners more than a cargo shipping company. According to industrial sources, the companies are moving from air freight to ocean freight as the products shipped by air are at increased risk to being exposed to temperatures outside the acceptable range for that product whereas the ocean freight offers stability. Usually, given the nature of cargo, the pharmaceutical companies are usually willing to pay more to secure better results. Technologies such as data analytics are also expected to play a major role in improving the flow of information and goods in the sector.

The life sciences industry accounts for nearly 10% of net exports of Sweden with significant exports of Pharmaceutical products and Medtech products. It was observed that Germany was Sweden’s top trading partner for medicinal and pharmaceutical products. Other significant trading partners include France, Finland, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the US. The exports volume of medicinal and pharmaceutical products from Sweden to the US increased by 46% from 4827 tons in 2017 to 7033 tons in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The freight and logistics market in Sweden is fragmented in nature with a large number of international as well as domestic players active in the country. Some of the prominent players in the market include DHL, DB Schenker, DSV, Greencarrier, Geodis, and PostNord amongst others. The distribution network in the country is made up of a large number of freight forwarders and third-party logistics (3PL) companies.

Technologies such as automation, big data and analytics are expected to play a major role in the Swedish logistics market. The country is home to a large number of tech companies. The use of IT in logistics solutions by companies such as AstraZeneca, AtlasCopco, Electrolux, Ericsson, SKF, Saab, Scania, and Volvo has led to the establishment of software and solution providers for supply chain management, such as IBS, IFS, Intentia, IMI and WM-data. In October 2018, CargoIT, the leading customs management, and logistics solutions provider in Sweden, was acquired by global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global.

