Suture Passer Market 2020-2026 Updates || Leading Players – Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH

Global suture passer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global suture passer market are Gateway Medical Associates, HNM Medical, Integrated Endoscopy, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, The Ackermann Group, Cannuflow, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Siesta Medical, Inc., THE OR COMPANY, M.A. QADEER & NASEER SURGICAL CO. among others.

Market Definition: Global Suture Passer Market

Suture passer is used to perform solid fixation of structures, and often used to remove structures during surgical procedures with anchoring suture through an osseous tunnel. The suture passer is also used to pass soft tissue structures and tendons through bones during reconstructive procedures. The demand for suture passer has widely increased as the product is helping surgeons by offering various benefits such as suture passer abolishes inconvenience and time and can be used in several arthroscopic procedures. Demand for suture passer is furthered expected to increase with rising accidents and burn cases.

Segmentation: Global Suture Passer Market

Suture Passer Market : By Product Type

Reusable-Disposable Needle-Based Suture Passers

Reusable-Penetrating Suture Passers

Disposable-Retrieving Suture Passers

Suture Passer Market : By Procedure

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Neurological Surgery

Others

Suture Passer Market : By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Specially Clinics

Others

Suture Passer Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Suture Passer Market:

In September 2015, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Inc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for NovoStitch Plus a meniscal repair system. The product is designed to be used in orthopedic surgeries to address radial, horizontal, and other complex meniscal tears. This product approval will help company to increase product portfolio in global suture passer market

In July 2018, Stryker launched Cobra, First reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. The Cobra is designed to offers better needle stiffness as compared to other suture passer and to resolve other problems such as intraoperative misfires and distal tip needle breakages. The new product launch will help company to increase its market presence as new product is a value-based robust needle technology to provide cost-effective solution

Suture Passer Market Drivers

Increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases acts as a market driver

Increasing technological advancement also drives this market growth

Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions will also accelerate the market growth

Suture Passer Market Restraints

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to restrict the market growth

Lack of proper sterilization system also hampers the market growth

Availability of alternative wound care management product is hindering the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Suture Passer Market

Global suture passer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of suture passer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global suture passer market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

