Surgical Microscope Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2024

Drivers and Restraints

The continuous research and development activities in the field of life science are providing a fillip to the growth of the global surgical microscope market. Governments worldwide are allocating substantial budgets for medical advancements. Moreover, the improving healthcare facilities in developing countries coupled with increasing healthcare spending are augmenting the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is working in favor of the market. Since aged people are more likely to undergo surgeries due to higher susceptibility to chronic diseases and age-related deformities, they are estimated to be the key target demographic segments for key players in the market.

On the other hand, the high cost of surgical microscopes is hampering their widespread adoption, particularly in developing nations. This is further compounded by heavy taxes levied on medical devices in terms of custom duties. However, the widening applications of these devices are unfolding numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Global Surgical Microscope Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments methodically examined in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe will account for a substantial share of the revenue pie throughout the forecast period. The incessant developments in life science vertical and higher acceptance of advanced technologies are fuelling the growth of the regions. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is leading to a greater uptake of surgical microscopes in these regions.

Asia Pacific will be a potential market for key players. The rapidly increasing population, improving healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement scenarios in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The rising consumer expenditure on healthcare is also boosting the demand for surgical microscopes in the region. China is expected to be a sight of high growth rate in the region.

Global Surgical Microscope Market: Competive Landscape

Key players in the global surgical microscope market are aiming at strengthening their foothold through mergers and acquisitions. They are also focusing towards offering advanced and innovative products that are in line with end user requirements. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Carl Zeiss, Topcon, Haag-Streit Surgical, Leica Microsystems, and Alcon.

