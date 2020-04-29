SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET 2020 – 2026 UPDATES || LEADING PLAYERS – HOLOGIC INC., CONMED CORPORATION, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., ZIEHM IMAGING GMBH, SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Global surgical imaging market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide is expected to drive the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global surgical imaging market are NDS Surgical Imaging, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Medtronic, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., CONMED Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Cook, OrthoScan Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Canon Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Basler AG, Surgical Imaging Associates LLC, Barco and Olympus Corporation among others.

Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Surgical Imaging Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Imaging Market

Surgical imaging is an optical imaging technique that has been equipped with various advanced equipment’s such as computed tomography, nuclear imaging and ultrasound. The equipment enables the surgeons to carry out the surgery effectively and accurately. The imaging systems guide the surgeons to identify the surgery target place and help them to monitor the surgery. This technology uses the camera and a display system. Surgical imaging is usually used in the hospitals and clinics.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Imaging Market

Surgical Imaging Market : By Technology

Image Intensifier C-Arms

Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD C-Arms)

Surgical Imaging Market : By Application

Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Applications

Surgical Imaging Market : By Product

Mobile c-arms

Mini C-Arm

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Angiography

Surgical navigation systems

Others

Surgical Imaging Market : By Modality

MRI

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Optical

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

Surgical Imaging Market : By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Surgical Imaging Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Surgical Imaging Market:

In May 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. had launched IntraSight interventional applications platform which will seamlessly integrate the intravascular imaging and the physiology applications for the image-guided procedures. It makes imaging even quicker and easier. This product launch has expand the portfolio as well as made imaging technique more efficient and easier which has increased its user base globally

In May 2019, Advantech Co. Ltd. had launched Medical-Grade AVAS-212 4K UHD NDcoder and AVAS-402 4K UHD Recorder for enhanced imaging. This technology displays superior clarity, detail, and accuracy that allow doctors to better distinguish between blood vessels, tissue, and other anatomy. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as expanded the user base of the company

Surgical Imaging Market Drivers

The various benefits of flat panel detectors C-arms over image intensifiers is driving the market growth

The reimbursements cuts on analog radiography systems is boosting the market growth

The minimally invasive procedures demand have surged which has fueled the market growth

There is a rise in the healthcare expenditure by various players which propels the market growth

The technological advancements and innovations in the field of medical science is contributing to the market growth

The surging aging population has driven the market growth

Surgical Imaging Market Restraints

The instruments high cost restraints the market growth

The stringent regulatory policies and compliances have hindered the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Surgical Imaging Market

Surgical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Surgical Imaging Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Surgical Imaging Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

