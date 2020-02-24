Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

– Growing number of surgical procedures due to the sport injuries, accidents, cardiac surgeries owing to a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions where the surgery is being suggested as mandatory is the major factor that is driving the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market.

– As per the OECD stats, in Canada, the number of surgeries performed was 378,448 during 2013 and it increased to 396,218 in 2017. In France, surgeries performed in 2014 was 773,308 and it raised to 863,837 by 2017.

– Additionally, growing demand for the protection of patients and healthcare workers, increasing prevalence of surgical site infections is also driving the demand for the surgical gowns and drapes. The overall incidence rate of surgical site infection (SSI) was 20% of total operations in France, as per the surveillance report of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

– However, infections due to the usage of reusable gowns and drapes and product recalls are the major restarints to hamper the growth of Surgical Drapes and Gowns market.

Key Market Trends

Surgical Gowns segment Holds Significant Share in Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

– Surgical Gowns are one of the examples of personal protective equipment used in the healthcare settings.

– They are referred with different names according to their intended use in hospitals such as surgical gowns, isolation gowns, surgical isolation gowns, nonsurgical gowns, procedural gowns, and operating room gowns e.t.c.

– In health care setting, there is a growing demand for a self-donning surgical gown that health care personnel can don without the need for any assistance. Also, in the context of crisis management during chronic virus and infectious diseases, use of a gown that can be put on and removed quickly and safely as infection protection to prevent onwards transmission to environmental infection is more important than ever.

– In June 2017, the research group of Global Center for Medical Engineering and Informatics, Osaka University, developed a safe and easy self-donning and self-adjusting surgical gown called “Selfgown”

North America dominate the Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

– North America dominates the global surgical drapes and gowns market owing to the presence of well-established market players and a growing number of surgical procedures as well as an increasing number of surgical site infections

– According to the Journal of Infectious Disease Adviser, approximately 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the United States each year, with up to 5% resulting in surgical site infections (SSI).

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be a fastest growing region in global surgical drapes and gowns owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and growing initiatives to prevent surgical site infections and promote self-protection of the healthcare professional and patients.

Competitive Landscape

Surgical Drapes and Gowns market is very competitive with most of the players competing to increase market shares. Strong competition, rapid technological advancements are key factors that confront the market. Key developments of the market include that in June 2019, Ahlstrom-Munksjö launched TrustShield, a versatile portfolio of medical fabrics (Gowns and Drapes) that are used to provide protection against surgical lasers, chemicals and potent chemotherapy drugs.

Companies Mentioned:

– 3M

– Cardinal Health

– Microgen

– Sterisets International BV

– Owens & Minor (Halyard)

– Surgeine Healthcare

– Medica Europe BV

– Molnlycke Health Care AB

– Primewear

– Amaryllis Healthcare Private Limited

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Infections due to the Usage of Reusable Gowns and Drapes

4.3.2 Product Recalls

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Surgical Drapes

5.1.1.1 Orthopaedic Drapes

5.1.1.2 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Drapes

5.1.1.3 Urology Drapes

5.1.1.4 Cardiovascular Drapes

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Surgical Gowns

5.2 By Usage

5.2.1 Disposable

5.2.2 Reusable

5.3 End-User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Cardinal Health

6.1.3 Microgen

6.1.4 Sterisets International BV

6.1.5 Owens & Minor (Halyard)

6.1.6 Surgeine Healthcare

6.1.7 Medica Europe BV

6.1.8 Molnlycke Health Care AB

6.1.9 Primewear

6.1.10 Amaryllis Healthcare Private Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

