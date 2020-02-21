Surfactants Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Surfactants Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Surfactants Market was valued at USD 31.15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.11 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Surfactants market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Clariant

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co

Solvay S.A.