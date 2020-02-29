Surface Protection Tapes Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surface Protection Tapes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surface Protection Tapes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Surface Protection Tapes

The report covers forecast and analysis for the surface protection tapes market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Million Square Feet) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the surface protection tapes market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the surface protection tapes market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for surface protection tapes market was valued at approximately USD 11.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 19.88 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Surface protection tapes are used to provide a protective layer to any indoor or outdoor surface as well as products and equipment. They offer protection against external elements such as chemicals, solvents, UV radiation, scrapes, etc. They are available for both temporary as well as permanent applications. Surface protection tapes are widely used on panels, glass, frames, doors, handles, floor, vehicles, etc. They leave no residue after removal and some products exhibit excellent durability.

Growing demand for surface protection films from the industries is anticipated to be one of the major driving factors for the global surface protection tapes market growth. Surface protection tapes exhibit excellent properties such as light-weight, ease of application and removal, high protection from chemicals and other external elements, etc. This can be attributed to the major factor for the surging consumption of surface protection tapes. Moreover, increasing industrialization and rise in domestic manufacturing activities across the globe is projected to further aid the expansion of the global surface protection tapes market. Governments have also been strictly monitoring the industrial activities in order to ensure the optimal practices by complying with all the applicable regulations. However, volatility in the prices of crude oil could restrain the development of the global surface protection tapes market. Regulations on the manufacturing of polymer plastics are also expected to act as a restraint for the global surface protection tapes market. However, growth in the consumer electronics industry could provide remarkable growth opportunities for the key players as well as the new entrants in the global surface protection tapes market.

Surface protection tapes market is segmented based on type, surface, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Polypropylene is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Polypropylene is suitable for high temperature applications, thereby propelling its adoption in the industrial sector. Surface based segmentation of the global surface protection tapes market includes glass, polished metals, plastic, and others. The end-user segmentation includes automotive, building & construction, electronics & appliances, and others.

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest growing region within the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with high economic growth are analyzed to be the major driving factors for the growth of the surface protection tapes market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, growth of the manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to further spur the demand for surface protection tapes.

Some key players operating in the global surface protection tapes market include DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain, 3M, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and Avery Dennison among others.

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Surface

Glass

Polished Metals

Plastic

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics & Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

