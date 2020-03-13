Surface Mount Switch Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

The global Surface Mount Switch market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Surface Mount Switch market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Surface Mount Switch market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Surface Mount Switch market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Surface Mount Switch market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players, including NKK Switches Co. Ltd., C&K Components, Omron Corporation, Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, E-Switch Inc., Honeywell International Inc.,Grayhill Inc., APEM Inc., and Bourns Inc. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative surface mount switches for consumers from a number of end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical, among others. For instance, in August 2018, C&K Components, a prominent provider of electromechanical switches, launched KSC PF switch. The product is an advanced switch solution for designers in the automotive and medical industries. It is compact, yet resilient to water ingress. These switches can withstand harsh environments, which makes them an excellent choice for the automotive and medical industries.

The surface mount switch market has been segmented as below:

Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Product

Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch

Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch

Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Application

Industrial Control

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Surface Mount Switch market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Surface Mount Switch market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

