Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

In this Superabsorbent Polymer market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and resin segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global superabsorbent polymer market by segmenting it in terms of resin, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for superabsorbent polymer in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global superabsorbent polymer market. Key players profiled in the report are Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd, KAO Corporation, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd., Emerging Technologies Inc., Water-sorb, Tramfloc Inc., Yixing Danson Technology, Technical Absorbents, Hosokawa Micron B.V, and SOCO Chemical. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global superabsorbent polymer market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global superabsorbent polymer market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin and application segment has been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Others

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Application

Hygienic

Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Sanitary Products

Non-hygienic

Packaging

Medical & Health Care

Agriculture

Industrial

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various resins and applications, wherein superabsorbent polymer is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the superabsorbent polymer market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global superabsorbent polymer market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Superabsorbent Polymer market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Superabsorbent Polymer market report.