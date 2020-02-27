Sunflower Oil Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Sunflower Oil Market

Sunflower Oil , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Sunflower Oil market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Market Segmentation

The global sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, distribution channel and region. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of application such as food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The sunflower oil market in food segment is further segmented as bakery, confectionery and convenience food. In cosmetics sunflower is used as emollient as it contains high vitamin E content, it helps in softening dry skin. In pharmaceuticals sunflower oil is used as carrier for active ingredient in soft gelatin capsules and in production of salves and creams. Sunflower oil has longer shelf life which is an ideal condition for manufacturing cosmetic products and helps in protecting skin and has healing properties when applied to bruises on skin and other skin conditions. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of end user can be segmented as industrial, food services and household. The sunflower oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, retails stores and online stores. Hence, the global sunflower oil market is expected to have robust growth over the forecast period owing to increasing population and increasing demand for fried food products.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Regional Outlook

The global sunflower oil market is geographically divided in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Globally Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are expected to get highest growth in terms of production and consumption due to increasing population and rising demand for sunflower oil due to its health benefits. Countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific region produce and export sunflower oil majorly to North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East. Industrial utilization coupled with household use of sunflower oil is strengthening the growth of the sunflower oil market in terms of revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The sunflower oil market is driven by the factors such as utilization of the sunflower oil for frying food products such as bakery products, confectionery and for cooking food. There is increase in demand for the sunflower oil as it is good for heart, skin and keeps bad cholesterol under check which is also fuelling the sunflower oil market. Sunflower oil is also being used in manufacturing cosmetic products for protecting, moisturizing and recovery of skin from bruises and other skin problems. In pharmaceuticals sunflower oil is used in the production active ingredient carrier and production of creams and gel for fast absorbance, it is expected to increase the demand of the sunflower oil globally. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global sunflower oil market during the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower oil market includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunfloweroil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico and Rein Oil CC. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global sunflower oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global sunflower oil market till 2025.

