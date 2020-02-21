Sunflower Oil Market Key Manufactures And Chance Analysis | EFKO Group, Dicle Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Optimus Agro, «NMGK» Group, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Sunflower Oil Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global sunflower oil market is projecting to grow with a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in awareness about health among the Indian consumers, increase in number of chemical free oil products launches and applications of the sun flower oil in the cosmetics as an antioxidant.

The well-established Key players in the market are: EFKO Group, Dicle Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Optimus Agro, «NMGK» Group, Bunge Limited, Mironivsky Hliboproduct, PP “Oliyar”, Aveno, RISOIL S.A, Wilmar International Ltd, Adams Group, Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ADANI GROUP, CHS Inc., Macjerry Sunfloweroil Company, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc., LLC Rusagro Group of Companies and others.

Sunflower Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Types (Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil), Application (Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other), Product Type (Processed, Virgin), End User (Foodservice, Food Processor, Retail), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Franchise Outlets, Specialty Stores, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Sunflower oil is a special kind of oil extracted from the seeds of the sunflower. It is enriched in the oleic acid, linoleic acid and other nutrients which improve health by lowering the cholesterol level. Sunflower oil is available in a market as a pale yellow coloured fluid with mild and pleasant odour. Sunflower oil is rich in sterols, squalene, vitamin E and other aliphatic hydrocarbons. Sunflower oil has wide applications in food industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, hence is one of the important oils in the market.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about health among the consumers increases the sunflower oil market growth

Increase in number of chemical free oil products enhances the market growth

Increase in demand of the healthy food ingredients will increase the market of sunflower oil

Wide applications of the sun flower in the cosmetics as an antioxidant

Market Restraints:

Change in the environmental conditions would affect the growth of sunflower and hamper the market

Adulteration in the sunflower oil during the production would restraint the market

