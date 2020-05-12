Substation Automation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Substation Automation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Substation Automation Market was valued at USD 114.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Substation Automation market are listed in the report.

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Novatech