Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market 2020: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi

Global Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market By Type (Alcohol dependence, Nicotine addiction, Drug Abuse), By Treatment Type (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Psychotherapy, Alcohol Addiction Treatment), By Route of Administration Type (Oral and Parenteral) By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the substance abuse and addiction treatment are Hager Biosciences, LLC, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc, Cerecor, Inc, Astraea Therapeutics LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V. , Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, H. Lundbeck A/S, Zydus Cadila, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and among others.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-substance-abuse-and-addiction-treatment-market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market

Substance abuse and addiction treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the disease and vulnerable adult population as adults are at high risk for nicotine addiction are the factors responsible for the growth of this market

High prevalence of tobacco products consumptions drives the growth of substance abuse and addiction treatment market. Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms boost up the substance abuse and addiction treatment market growth. In addition, effective treatment cost and easy availability of treatment options plays a major role in growth of market in the above forecasted period. Furthermore, special designation from the regulatory authority is one of the significant factors which are expected to drive the market growth.

Substance abuse and addiction is chronic consumption of substance, especially alcohol or a drug at a level that interferes with physical or mental health. It can lead to health and social problem and causes negative emotions, impulsive behavior, craving and withdrawal syndrome. According to the source from the Our World in Data, it is estimated that globally, around 185,000 people died directly from alcohol use disorders in 2017. Improvement in treatment rates and healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the growth of the market

Substance abuse and addiction treatment market provide details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

The substance abuse and addiction treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on types, the substance abuse and addiction treatment market is segmented into alcohol dependence, nicotine addiction, drug abuse.

The treatment segment for substance abuse and addiction treatment market includes nicotine replacement therapy, psychotherapy, and alcohol addiction treatment.

On the basis of route of administration, substance abuse and addiction treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on end-user, the substance abuse and addiction treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Substance abuse and addiction treatment market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital, pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-substance-abuse-and-addiction-treatment-market

Global Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The global substance abuse and addiction treatment market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, end- users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the substance abuse and addiction treatment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the substance abuse and addiction treatment market due to high prevalence rate, increasing adoption of novel dosage form and potential players in the same geography while Asia- Pacific is expected to hold substantial growth due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Global substance abuse and addiction treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Competitive Landscape and Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market Share Analysis

Global substance abuse and addiction treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to substance abuse and addiction treatment market.

Key Development:

In January 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S received an approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Selincro (nalmefene hydrochloride) for treatment to reduce alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent patients. The approval of Selincro represents significantly improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from alcohol addiction throughout the Japan.

In June 2018, Omeros Corporation received approval from regulatory authority and ethics committee to initiate phase I clinical trial for its lead candidate PDE7, phosphodiesterase inhibitor for the treatment of all addictions including nicotine addiction and compulsive disorders. If successful, it will represent an immense and urgent unmet need for the treatment of nicotine addiction

Customization Available: Global Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-substance-abuse-and-addiction-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]