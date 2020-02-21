Submarine Power Cable Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Submarine Power Cable Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global submarine power cable market was valued at USD 6.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.15 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.71% from 2019 to 2026.

The main companies operating in the Submarine Power Cable market are listed in the report.

Prysmian

Nexans

NKT

General Cable

Furukawa Electric. Manufacturers such as Sumitomo Electric

KEI Industries

LS Cable & System

ZTT

TFKable Group (JDR Cables)

Hydro Group