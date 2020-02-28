Stretch Marks treatment Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2026

Stretch Marks treatment Market By Treatment (Topical Products, Lasers, Microdermabrasion, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Dermatology Centers, Home-Use, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa). – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in global stretch marks treatment market are Clarins, Laboratoires Expanscience, Merz Pharma., CANDELA CORPORATION., Cynosure LLC, Browne Drug Co., Inc., Basq Skincare, Bio-Oil, Bayer CropScience Limited, Lumenis, Concord Medisys, Helix BioMedix, Inc., The Boppy Company LLC, Cult Beauty, Casmara, Weleda, Mama Mio US, Inc., Dermaclara and Strialite among others.

Market Analysis:

Global stretch marks treatment market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting lifestyle and high obesity rate in various regions.

Market Definition:

Stretch marks can occurred due to excess obesity, pregnancy, Puberty, medical conditions such a Cushing’s syndrome and marfan syndrome and high utilization of steroids. For the treatment of the stretch marks various treatment types are available which includes treatment through the ointments with laser surgeries and others. Growing obesity issues among young population and high puberty rate enhancing the chances of stretch marks and boosting the growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Rising focus towards the plastic surgeries is driving to the growth of the market

Changing lifestyle of people is a driver for the market growth in the forecast period

Growing case of obesity is boosting the growth of the market

Advancement of the products leading the growth of the market may propel the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Skin side effects associated with the laser treatment will hamper the growth of the market

High cost of stretch marks treatment is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Treatment

Topical Products Creams Oils and Serum Lotions

Lasers Fractional Lasers Pulse-Dye Lasers Others

Microdermabrasion

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Dermatology Centers

Home-use

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market:

In August 2019, Augustinus Bader brand of Cult Beauty (U.K.) announced the launch of body cream helps to tackle the stretch marks and cellulite. The high requirement of the stretch marks cream boosting the growth of the company though expansion of the skin care business

Competitive Analysis

Global stretch marks treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stretch marks treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

