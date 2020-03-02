Street and Roadway Lighting Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Street and Roadway Lighting market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Street and Roadway Lighting are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Street and Roadway Lighting market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Street and Roadway Lighting market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1901&source=atm

After reading the Street and Roadway Lighting market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Street and Roadway Lighting market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Street and Roadway Lighting market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Street and Roadway Lighting market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Street and Roadway Lighting in various industries.

In this Street and Roadway Lighting market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1901&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Street and Roadway Lighting market report covers the key segments, such as

Key Trends

LED lights and luminaries have gained exponential popularity in the recent past for the quality of light they offer, their longevity, energy efficiency, and low maintenance cost. This popularity has lured several manufacturers to indulge into the market and in turn, the costs of LED lights have decreased substantially. This factor has encouraged a shift from conventional lighting to the adoption of LED lights and luminaries for street and roadway lighting, and proved a boon for the market for the same. Smart lighting also helps in monitoring performance activities such as weather conditions and traffic control. Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions is another factor positively reflecting over this market.

Moreover, several key players in this market such as Honeywell, Philips, and Osram are offering customized products, with greater emphasis on efficiency via latest technology and quality of light, besides improved after-sales services. Introduction of new technology such as sensor based street light and wireless handling and monitoring is also driving the global market for street and roadway lighting. However, high installation cost is one factor that is challenging the market from attaining its full potential during the forecast period.

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Market Potential

Rapid urbanization across the world and the development of several smart cities augur very well for the players involved in this market, and although reasonable finance and resources are required to make a presence in the market, long-term benefits assured. Heavy investments being made by the developers of smart cities and government incentives are being offered for outdoor lighting applications such as freeways, bridges, roadways, tunnels, and in-city street lights.

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

Europe currently is the most lucrative region for the global street and roadway lighting market and is expected to maintain the demand during the forecast period. This is a reflection of stringent government regulations such as energy performance contracting (EPC) in the countries such as Germany, Italy, and France. North America is another profitable regional market for street and roadway lighting. Development of smart cities in several emerging economies is also expected to increment the demand from the region of Asia Pacific, which resides vast populations.

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Competitive Analysis

OSRAM Licht AG, Eaton Corp Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, ClaroLux Landscape Lighting, Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., and Hubbell Inc., Lighting Reality Ltd., Forus Electric Private Limited, MMA Lighting Consultancy Ltd., and Shenzhen HXD Lighting Co., Ltd. are some of the leading companies currently operating in the global street and roadway lighting market. Research and development of advancement products and improved after-sales service are some of the common strategies adopted by these players to maintain their stronghold over the market.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1901&source=atm

The Street and Roadway Lighting market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Street and Roadway Lighting in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Street and Roadway Lighting market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Street and Roadway Lighting players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Street and Roadway Lighting market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Street and Roadway Lighting market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Street and Roadway Lighting market report.