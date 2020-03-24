Sterilization Equipment Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Viewpoint

In this Sterilization Equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global sterilization equipment market include 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge Group, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., STERIS Corporation, and TSO3, Inc. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global sterilization equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Method

Heat sterilization/High-temperature Sterilization Autoclaves Hot Air Ovens

Low-temperature Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Others

Ionizing radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Electron Beam Sterilization Others

Filtration sterilization

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Educational Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



