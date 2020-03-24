Steel Forgings Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The recent market report on the global Steel Forgings market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Steel Forgings market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Steel Forgings market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Steel Forgings market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Steel Forgings market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Steel Forgings is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Steel Forgings market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Scot Forge

Anderson Shumaker

Canada Forgings Inc.

Drop Forging

Bharat Forge

Trenton Forging

CIE Automotive

Walker Forge Tennessee

Akar Tools

SDF Automotive

Kalyani Forge

Accurate Steel Forgings

TSM Forging

Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Investacast

Sinteris

Sintex A/S

Ecosteel

Sun Fast International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Steel Forgings

Custom Steel Forgings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical Industry

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Steel Forgings market in each region.

