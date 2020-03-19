Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2026

The Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market and the trends that will prevail in this industry. The Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry: The geographical reach of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report. The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue. Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period. The Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry: The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as market dynamics affecting the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model. The Porter's Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment globally. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the global oil and gas static and rotating equipment value chain.

The interaction and roles of various stakeholders in the value chain starting from technology development and manufacturing to the deployment and final end-use have been elucidated in detail. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for oil and gas static and rotating equipment market in that region, both currently and in the near future. Raw material supply and demand outlook have been analyzed in detail considering two of the critical materials required for manufacturing the equipment: steel and copper. Regional demand balances and future market trends have been analyzed for both copper and steel, with forward looking analysis on prices of such commodities. Labor price outlook and the general scenario for aftermarket services have also been analyzed in depth.

Key players in the oil and gas static and rotating market include Alfa Laval AB, Atlas Copco AB, Pentair plc, General Electric Company, Metso Oyj, Siemens AG, Tenaris SA, Sulzer Limited, FMC Technologies Inc., OAO TMK, Technip SA, Flowserve Corporation, Doosan Group, Wärtsilä, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, recent developments, and recent major supplies to the oil and gas industry.

Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis

Oil and Gas Static Equipment Valves Boilers Heat Exchangers Shell and Tube Air Cooled

Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment Compressors Turbines Pumps



Oil and Gas Static and Rotating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Norway U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Nigeria Algeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



South and Central America Brazil



Rest of South and Central America

