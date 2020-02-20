Starter Cultures Market: Beating Growth Expectations | Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Lactina, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Starter Cultures Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Lactina, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., WYEAST LABORATORIES, INC., Doehler India pvt. Ltd., LB Bulgaricum., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre.

Global starter cultures market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing consumption of alcohol among population and rising demand for functional drinks are the factor for the growth of this market.

Starter Cultures Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Molds), Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non- Alcoholic Beverages), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Starter cultures are a construction of the microorganisms which is used to increase and improve the physical and chemical qualities of the product during the fermentation or biopreservation process. They are very important for all the fermented foods. There main aim is to make required and necessary changes in the final products. It is one of the cost- effective process and is fuelling due to rising demand for packed food and beverages.

Competitive Analysis: Global Starter Cultures Market

Global starter cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of starter cultures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Advancement in the production process is the factor driving the market growth

Growing alcoholic population is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for packed food and beverages is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules related to the micro- organisms and their growth condition is restraining the market growth

High price of the raw material is another important factor restraining the market

