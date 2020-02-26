Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Essentra Components, Tridon, HerWant&Co., BAND-N-GO

The Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Stainless Steel Cable Ties market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Stainless Steel Cable Ties market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220.9 million by 2024, from US$ 184.5 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report :

Panduit, Heyco, HellermannTyton, ABB, Lerbs, NORMA, Cheng Heng, Essentra Components, Tridon, HerWant&Co., BAND-N-GO, FENGFAN electrical, BAND-IT, Weidmuller, Partex Marking Systems, DOT International, KSS, Cablecraft, NSi Industries, Yueqing Xinxing Cable Accessories.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America, China and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in the future period. In terms of the year 2017, North America holds the largest market share, with about 75.26 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China, with about 30.49% market share in 2017.

With the advantages of technology, capital and scale, the stainless steel cable tie manufacturers in Europe, America and China occupied most of the market share in the middle and high-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie Products. In Asia other, South America and other countries and regions, the scale of stainless steel cable tie manufacturers are generally small, the production process and production technology are traditional, and the efficiency is low, mainly for low-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie products.

Sales volume of Stainless Steel Cable Ties has reached 1972.2 Million Pieces in 2017, the market is forecast to reach 2561.1 Million Pieces in 2024. With sustained and stable demand from downstream verticals.

This report segments the global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market on the basis of Types are :

Coated Stainless Steel Cable Ties

Uncoated Stainless Steel Cable Ties

On The basis Of application, the Global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market is Segmented into :

Automobile Industry

Electrical Power Industry

Marine & Oil Exploration

Mining

Others

Regions covered By Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Industry News:

Panduit and HellermannTyton are the biggest two players in Stainless Steel Cable Ties market, with about 12.16% and 10.98% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in stainless steel cable ties market include Thomas & Betts, NORMA Group, BAND-IT, Yueqing Xinxing Cable Accessories, FENGFAN electrical, Tridon and Lerbs etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

