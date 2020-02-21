Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compoundsmarket was valued at USD 247.33million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 320.18millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.91% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market are listed in the report.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Urenco Limited

Isosciences

LLC (An Mdp Chemicals Company)

Medical Isotopes

Omicron Biochemicals

Nordion (Canada) (A Sterigenics International LLC Company)

Trace Sciences International

Alsachim

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Perkinelmer